× The Mincing Rascals 05.18.17: A special counsel on the Russia probe, Trump’s Coast Guard commencement speech, Roger Ailes dies at 77, Ken Griffin supports Gov. Rauner, T-R-U-M-P

The Mincing Rascals this week are WGN Radio’s John Williams and Steve Bertrand, joined by Chicago Tribune’s Kristen McQueary. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller positions himself to continue the Russia probe that recently dismissed FBI Director James Comey begun. The Rascals weigh the positives of a special counsel. Kristen drops a Trump scrutiny statistic, following his speech at the Coast Guard commencement, in which he pitied himself. Then, they explore the legacy left behind by the late Roger Ailes, a pioneer in conservative media. The richest man in Illinois, Ken Griffin, contributes $20 million to the Rauner re-election campaign. Find out how the Rascals view that number. Meanwhile, where does the Illinois budget stand? Finally, should the city allow four giant, gold pigs to float in front of the Trump Tower, so as to cover the letters, T-R-U-M-P.

John recommends that you promenade down the new River Walk.

Steve recommends that you watch a video of protestors being beaten up by Turkish President Erdogan’s order.

Kristen recommends that you read Big Little Lies, the book on which the HBO series is based.