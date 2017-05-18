× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.18.17: Roger Ailes leaves behind a legacy, a special counsel takes over Russia probe, Portillo’s brings back the lemon cake

John and Steve discuss the legacy of late media tycoon Roger Ailes, both his positive and negative points. Then, Senator Durbin speaks from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s briefing, describing the steps Former FBI Director Robert Mueller will take in proceeding with the Russia probe. Chris Cornell of Soundgarden has died; we remember him and we play you an excerpt of “Black Hole Sun.” Finally, Ben, the man who missed the Portillo’s lemon cake so much that he petitioned for its return, gets his wish. You call us with your thoughts.