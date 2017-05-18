× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-18-17

We have another action-packed show for you as we inch towards the weekend. On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Bill Ward of the Home Builders Association of Illinois about the Illinois Senate proposing a home repair tax to balance the state budget, Grammy Award-winning trumpet player Nicholas Payton chats about his distinguished career and show tomorrow night at Symphony Center, Jerry “The Bleacher Preacher” Pritikin tells us about seeing Jackie Robinson’s Wrigley Field debut and we end the show with another fun episode of “I Never!”

