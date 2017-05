× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.18.17: Can’t we all just get along

Senator Dick Durbin joined The Steve Cochran Show to talk about the appointment of Robert Muller and why he trusts him. Tom Skilling checks in on some thermal inertia. Bridget Gainer, Pat Brady and Rick Pearson talk state and local politics. And 2 awesome people, Nech Rodriguez and Kenneth Linares, stopped by the studio to discuss how important the City Colleges programs are to young people.