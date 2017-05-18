Stephen A. Smith talks about Tom Brady’s concussions and why they won’t impact the NFL protocol

Stephen A. Smith attends ESPN: The Party 2017 held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain why supermodel Gisele Bundchen’s admission that her husband Tom Brady played football while experiencing concussions won’t change the NFL’s concussion protocol.

