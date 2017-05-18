Stephen A. Smith talks about Tom Brady’s concussions and why they won’t impact the NFL protocol
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain why supermodel Gisele Bundchen’s admission that her husband Tom Brady played football while experiencing concussions won’t change the NFL’s concussion protocol.
