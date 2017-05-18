× Red Rohl: Doodling isn’t actually a distraction!

Red Rohl has 20 years of teaching experience and speaks at schools across the country about the benefits of “sketchnoting”, a visual learning technique. He joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to argue the point that doodling isn’t actually a distraction! It’s a beneficial visual learning technique.

