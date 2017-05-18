SINGLE USE ONLY FOR THE BILL AND WENDY SHOW ON 05-18-17. DO NOT REUSE. Paige Gaydos, 15, shows her doodling she drew during a hearing of the House Education and Labor Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 19, 2009, examining the abusive and deadly use of seclusion and restraint in schools. (AP Photo/Harry Hamburg)
Red Rohl: Doodling isn’t actually a distraction!
Red Rohl has 20 years of teaching experience and speaks at schools across the country about the benefits of “sketchnoting”, a visual learning technique. He joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to argue the point that doodling isn’t actually a distraction! It’s a beneficial visual learning technique.
