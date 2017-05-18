× Producer Scott O’Brien on navigating showbiz and his “Dinner Detective” murder mystery show

Nick Digilio talks with Scott O’Brien, writer and executive producer of The Dinner Detective murder mystery show, a nationwide interactive dinner theater production. O’Brien talks about his path from working as a crime researcher for David E. Kelley to his creation of ‘dinner theater for people who hate dinner theater’, in the form of a show based on true-to-life, organic dialogue and intriguing mystery scenarios.