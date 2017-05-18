× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Imprisoning the innocent and honoring Chicago’s LGBTQ community

As much as we like to think that only guilty people find themselves in prison, the reality is different. Professor Laura Caldwell discusses her book Anatomy of Innocence: Testimonies of the Wrongfully Convicted, and tells the stories of innocent people who find themselves fighting for their freedom, when charged with crimes as serious as murder.This is a must read!

Then, the Founder and Executive Director of the Legacy Project discusses the permanent exhibit that lines Halsted street in the city of Chicago, from Belmont to Waveland, honoring the contributions of the LGBTQ community. Some big names are honored and you’ll learn who they are, along with how you can tour the exhibit.