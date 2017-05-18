× Patti Takes A Sip of Wine with “The Cork Dork”, The Betting Odd’s for Grandpa Rossi on DWTS, The Itunes Psychic and more! | Full Show (May 17th)

Patti Takes A Sip of Wine with Wine Expert, Bianca Bosker aka “The Cork Dork”. They go over the different pairings of wine and the meaning behind the prices of these “top shelf” wines to see if they are really worth the money. For more information on Bianca and The Cork Dork visit: www.biancabosker.com/cork-dork/. Then, we take a look a the Betting Odd’s for Grandpa Rossi on DWTS with Jim Murphy from the site SportsBettingExperts.com. Finally, we welcome back the always popular Dr. Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” who takes listener calls and more!

