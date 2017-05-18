× Jones Fears Death, Fights a Cabbie, Tackles Race and Saves Woo Woo

Jones takes ill and is down for the count. As he fears that the end is near he learns that most Gen-Xer’s are much like himself, panicked with the thought of their mortality. Perhaps its this the end is nigh perceptive that has Jones on edge as he finds himself fighting in public and taking on PBS over claims of racism and finally, are the Cubs wrong for going after super fan Ronnie Woo Woo? The guys debate, and want to know where you stand.