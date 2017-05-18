× Jerry “The Bleacher Preacher” Pritikin reflects on seeing Jackie Robinson play his first game at Wrigley Field

The one and only Jerry Pritikin aka “The Bleacher Preacher,” joins Justin to talk about being in attendance for Jackie Robinson’s first game at Wrigley Field, which happened on this day in 1947. Jerry reflects on witnessing history, if he realized the impact of the event despite being only 10-years-old, the amount of people in and around Wrigley Field that day and the crowd’s response when Jackie Robinson came to bat for the first time.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio