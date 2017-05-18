× Is a tax on home repairs necessary to balance the Illinois state budget?

Bill Ward, Executive Vice President & Director of Governmental Affairs for the Home Builders Association of Illinois, joins Justin to discuss the Illinois Senate proposing a home repair tax to help with the state budget deficit. Bill talks about the bill and why he thinks it’s a bad idea that will hurt senior citizens and lower income residents.

