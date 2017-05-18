× ‘Hot sauce’ trash cans, jaw-breaking lids suggested for city rat problem

CITY HALL — Ald. Howard Brookins (21st) is opening a new front in his war on rodents.

Brookins invited two private vendors to the City Council’s Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday to hawk products they say would prevent rats and squirrels from chewing through the city’s 1.1 million trash cans, a fix he called “low-hanging fruit” likely to save the city money and promote public health.

“It seems to me that there’s an easy fix out there that we’re not promoting as a city … and I would like to be proactive,” he said. “But I haven’t been given an exact blueprint from animal control or [the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation] about how to prevent this and keep the streets clean.”