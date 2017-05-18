× Grammy Award-winning musician Nicholas Payton is the savior of archaic pop

Grammy Award-winning trumpet player and multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Payton joins Justin to talk about his illustrious career, being surrounded by music growing up, picking up the trumpet when he was 4-years-old, how learning to breathe correctly is the key to playing the trumpet, being a touring musician at the age of 11, the effort to take his music in different directions, how a lot of his music is rooted in history, why he is averse to the “jazz” label, how the internet has empowered artists, how much the city of New Orleans influences his work, his latest record, “Afro-Caribbean Mixtape” and his show tomorrow night at Symphony Center.

