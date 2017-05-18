× Dr. John Duffy: “I don’t see a downside to affection in a family”

Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk depression, comparing yourself to others, saying ‘I love you’ to family members, raising children, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.