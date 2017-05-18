× City Club of Chicago: Greg Bedalov, Executive Director of the Illinois Tollway

May 18, 2017

Greg Bedalov – Executive Director – Illinois Tollway

Greg Bedalov

Greg Bedalov was appointed Executive Director by the Illinois Tollway Board of Directors in June 2015.

The Illinois Tollway maintains and operates 292 miles of interstate tollways in 12 counties in Northern Illinois, including the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I‐88), the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I‐355), the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I‐90), the Tri‐State Tollway (I‐94/I‐294/I‐80), and the Illinois Route 390 Tollway. As Executive Director, Bedalov is responsible for managing the agency’s day-to-day operations, overseeing its $1.3 billion annual budget, and leading the nearly 1,600 employees in providing a safe, effective, and efficient toll highway system and ensuring the highest possible level of customer service for the Tollway’s 1.6 million daily drivers.

Prior to joining the Tollway, Bedalov served as the President and CEO of Choose DuPage, overseeing the organization responsible for leading the economic development efforts for DuPage County. Before joining Choose DuPage, Bedalov gained local economic development experience as the President of the Downers Grove Economic Development Corporation. Prior to that, he was the Director of Global Business Development and North American Sales and Marketing for Pulsafeeder.

This September, Bedalov was elected to the Board of Directors of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association. He attended Marist High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago.