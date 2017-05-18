× Celebrating the many voices of Israel

Storytellers Michael Simon and Debi Lewis join Justin to tell us about the storytelling event, “Israel: Many Voices,” taking place on Sunday, May 21st. Michael and Debi talk about sharing personal stories and experiences about Israel, how to get a story ready for an audience, if the experience of Israel for non-Jewish Americans is too dumbed-down and if they see the desire for Jewish Chicagoans to visit Israel.

