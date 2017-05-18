× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Breck Hanson

Some would say that the economy is moving in the right direction (given the planned interest rate hikes set for 2017), but it’s not great everywhere. A couple weeks ago, Puerto Rico filled bankruptcy, but what does that really mean when a country or territory files for bankruptcy. Steve sat down with the week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, Breck Hanson (Vice Chairman and former head of Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank), to sort through what it all means.