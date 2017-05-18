Associated Bank Market Outlook: 5/18/17

Posted 6:34 AM, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:33AM, May 18, 2017

On May 18, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • USDOL reports on the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits this week
  • Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average mortgage rates
  • Walmart, Alibaba, Ralph Lauren, Gap, & Salesforce report earnings today
  • The House Weighs and Means Committee holds a hearing on tax reform today
  • The Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing on international and domestic policy
  • The FCC holds an open meeting today on net neutrality

 