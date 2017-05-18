Associated Bank Market Outlook: 5/18/17
On May 18, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- USDOL reports on the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits this week
- Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average mortgage rates
- Walmart, Alibaba, Ralph Lauren, Gap, & Salesforce report earnings today
- The House Weighs and Means Committee holds a hearing on tax reform today
- The Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing on international and domestic policy
- The FCC holds an open meeting today on net neutrality