Wintrust Business Lunch 5/17/17: Estate Planning, O'Hare Airport, & United Uniforms

Lately the market has seemed impervious to the world wide news. However it looks as though the market is beginning to correct itself as Steve and Terry Savage discuss the lowest dip in recent months and a refresher on responsible estate planning. Frank Sennett looked at one side of the the airline industry with the corporate competition going on at O’Hare Airport, and Lewis Lazare detailed an “upsetting” commercial from McDonalds in the UK & the latest from the United Airlines uniform stories that popped up a couple of months ago.