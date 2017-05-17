× WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Lou Boudreau

Jim Boudreau, son of the legendary Lou Boudreau, joined the Steve Cochran Show today to talk about his father being included into the 2017 WGN Radio Walk of Fame.

Lou Boudreau realized his childhood dream as Chicago Cubs radio announcer from 1958 to 1987, including one season as Cubs manager. As a broadcaster, Boudreau worked with Jack Brickhouse, Jack Quinlan and Vince Lloyd. It was with Lloyd that the two reached heights of popularity among listeners with their authentic folksy style. “Good Kid” Boudreau was beloved for his personality and tremendous knowledge of baseball. His pronunciations were never exactly right, so he often referred to a player as a “fine gentleman” or “fine ballplayer.” In the broadcast booth, Boudreau would ring a cow bell to celebrate home runs and other exciting moments happening on the field, coupled with his trademark calls “No doubt about it!” and “Kiss it goodbye!” Boudreau passed away in 2001.