The Opening Bell 5/17/17: Food Assistance at Illinois Farmers Markets

Farmers markets are gearing up for the summer, but this year the Farmers Market Coalition wants to expand their healthier reach to more than just neighborhood patrons. Steve discussed the new Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive Program (FINI) with Jen Cheek (Executive Director of the Farmers Market Coalition) about having healthier food reach people in poorer neighborhoods. Then Steve looked toward how to cook that food, and Sun Buckets might be the way to do it. Steve and Bruce Elliot-Litchfield (CEO of Sun Buckets) about how thermal collecting device will help people cook all around the world.