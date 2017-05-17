× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.17.17: Obstruction of justice and tax breaks for millionaires

John examines what’s going on in Washington, as we receive news of the latest possible scandal on President Trump’s part. ABC News and Washington Post Correspondents Brad Mielke and Aaron Blake break that down with John. Former Federal Prosecutor Lori Lightfoot joins John to explain just how seriously President Trump’s request of James Comey to “just let go” of the Flynn investigation is being considered an obstruction of justice. And as the president of the Chicago Police Board, she describes the revised use-of-force policy of the Chicago Police Department.