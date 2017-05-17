× The Download’s Swap Meet: “What do you think your junk is worth?”

It’s Wednesday so it’s time for one of the best hours of the week! Greg Flamm is here to evaluate your junk! Are you curious about the value of an old piece of memorabilia? Or do you just want to call and brag about your stuff? If so, this is the hour for you! It’s the Swap Meet (with Greg Flamm)!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio