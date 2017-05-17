× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-17-17

We have another action packed show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher dissects what’s left of the “Grand Bargain” in Springfield, Lagunitas founder Tony Magee talks about his career and the recent sale to Heineken, style blogger Jennifer Worman lets us know if we are going to see the men of Chicago wearing rompers this summer, we get a preview of this weekend’s “Israel: Many Voices” storytelling event and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

