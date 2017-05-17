× The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher: “It looks like the heat continues to rise on Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown”

It’s Wednesday so The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher is here to get us caught up on all the local political stories making news this week including the “Grand Bargain” falling apart in Springfield, Ken Griffin giving Governor Rauner a $20 million campaign donation, the heat continuing to rise on Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown and how Mayor Emanuel is losing his rubber stamp in city council.

