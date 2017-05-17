× The Carry Out 5-17-17: “I just hope Robert Mueller is as charismatic as Ken Starr”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump telling Coast Guard graduates that no politician in history has been treated as unfairly by the media as him, former FBI Director Robert Mueller being named to serve as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian meddling in the election, the “Grand Bargain” falling short in Springfield, Ken Griffin giving Governor Rauner $20 million dollars, McDonald’s announcing that it is expanding its delivery service, the Cubs trying to make it two in a row tonight against the Reds, the Sox losing 8 of their last 10, trade rumors swirling around Jimmy Butler, the Celtics taking on the Cavs in the first game of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals and carjacking numbers are rising in the city of Chicago.

