CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 13: Former President Bill Clinton (L) listens as venture capitalist J.B. Pritzker speaks to guests at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) on June 13, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The CGI was established in 2005 by Clinton with the intention of convening world leaders to address pressing global issues. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Sun-Times Columnist Mark Brown: Why J.B. Pritzker got a tax break on a property he abandoned
CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 13: Former President Bill Clinton (L) listens as venture capitalist J.B. Pritzker speaks to guests at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) on June 13, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The CGI was established in 2005 by Clinton with the intention of convening world leaders to address pressing global issues. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Sun-Times Columnist Mark Brown joins John to help him try to make sense of how J.B. Pritzker received a tax break on a Gold Coast property he let fall into complete disrepair. Pritzker is running for governor of Illinois. Listeners weigh in with their theories.