The Cochran Show played mini golf yesterday in Maggie Daley Park yesterday, and it was a pretty heated round. See the pictures and video HERE. Today, we met an awesome Chicagoan, William Taylor and talked to Stan Bowman all the way from Germany. Lou Boudreau’s son, Jim, talked about how special his father was. And then Kevin Powell graced us with his presence. Good times!