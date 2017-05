× Part II: Rethinking the “Vacation” | The Big Payoff @Daily Worth #7

We’re back! We took our vacation hypothesis on the road and put our 4 specific theories to the test so that we could tell you what we learned. (It was a tough assignment, but for you dear listeners, we made the sacrifice.) Our goal was to create a vacation experience that could result in something truly shifting inside you so profoundly, that it goes home with you and is better for you than that suntan.