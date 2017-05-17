On The Road with Dane Neal live at Taste of Des Plaines on June 17

On The Road with Dane Neal goes out on the road! Join Dane Neal and the live broadcast of his show On The Road at the 2017 Taste of Des Plaines on Saturday, June 17 from 2pm – 4pm.

The 2017 Taste of Des Plaines features live entertainment on two stages, food from local restaurants, activities for kids, family area with entertainment, a classic car show, wine and beer garden midway of carnival style games and arts and crafts merchants. The Taste of Des Plaines officially kicks-off on Friday, June 16 at 5pm and continues on Saturday, June 17 from 12pm – 11pm.

Featured restaurants include:

American Wildburger – hormone and preservative-free chicken and beef sliders, bacon potato salad, churros, avocado donuts

Charcoal Delights – hot dog, bratwurst, sweet corn, French fries, funnel cakes

Evan’s Place – gyros, spanikopita (spinach pie), souvlaki (pork kabob), chicken tenders

Mexico Restaurant – beef, chicken and pork tacos and burritos, nachos, tamales, chips and guacamole

Rivers Casino – shrimp po boy, meatball sub, grilled chorizo dog

Rosati’s Pizza – cheese, sausage and pepperoni pizza

Sunrise Grill – braised potroast, Italian arancini with meat and cheese, Mexican street corn, mini Cuban sandwich

Tap House Grill – pretzels with Guiness-Merkts cheese sauce, prime rib dip

T-Bob’s Smoked Bar-B-Q – rib tips, smoked chicken legs, Cajun potatoes, BBQ ribs

Tiki Terrace – Kaluha pork, egg rolls, chicken fried rice, coconut shrimp over rice

Transportation to the Taste of Des Plaines is easy! The festival is located just steps from the Miner Street Metra station, PACE bus service and free parking facilities. Get information at www.tasteofdesplaines.com or facebook.com/tasteofdesplaines.

See a video about Taste of Des Plaines here.