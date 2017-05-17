× Nutella on a salad? It’s happening at Chicago’s soon-to-open Nutella cafe

CHICAGO — The world’s first cafe devoted to the hazelnut spread known as Nutella is opening in the Loop on May 31.

Ferrero, the owners of Nutella announced in a news release it will open the two story Nutella Cafe at 151 N. Michigan Ave., on the southeast corner with Lake Street.

While desserts will be central to the the restaurant, it will also serve Nutella in savory ways. Menu items will include baguettes (with Nutella), hazelnut and blueberry granola with yogurt (and Nutella), “Panzanella” fruit salad (with Nutella), and gelato (topped with Nutella), the release said.

