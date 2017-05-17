× Lagunitas founder Tony Magee: “Beer is actually the original social media”

Lagunitas Brewing Company founder Tony Magee joins Justin to talk about his great career, starting the company after receiving a homebrew kit for Christmas, why he decided to sell his remaining 50 percent stake to Heineken, how he is going to prevent Heineken from changing the company, the global opportunities that are available to the company by selling to Heineken, what he has to say to critics that accuse him of “selling out,” why he doesn’t see others in the craft beer industry as competitors, how the rise of social media fed the growth of the industry, the tribal aspect, the importance of community to craft beer drinkers, the history of beer and brewing in Chicago, why he decided to expand the brewery to Chicago, what it means to be a craft brewer in the U.S. and how they continue to stay relevant.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio