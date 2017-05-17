× Jeremy Piven on Relationship, Dogs and Acting

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Celebrity Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on iTunes!

Despite the glitz of the red carpet, Emmy and Golden Globe Winner, Jeremy Piven, stopped for a funny chat with host of The Celebrity Dinner Party, Elysabeth Alfano to discuss tips for actors, the trickiness of relationships and his French Bulldog, Bubba. Piven was back in Chicago leading a discussion with Gene Siskel Film Center Renaissance Award Winner, Kevin Spacey. Check the fun video below!

The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago celebrates the art of cinema with multiple annual festivals international in scope, independent and classic films, premieres, and retrospectives. Internationally recognized for its original film programming, the Film Center is a vibrant cultural destination in Chicago that attracts a diverse and creative annual audience of over 80,000. www.siskelfilmcenter.org.

For more information, visit http:thedinnerparty.tv .

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram at @DinnerPartyChgo and @WgnRadio and on Facebook at The Dinner Party and @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to The Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on itunes and Soundcloud. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.Tv.