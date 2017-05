× Former Federal Prosecutor Lori Lightfoot: The FBI has to be completely independent

Lori Lightfoot expresses her pride in the revised use of force policy of the Chicago Police Department. She attended a press conference for the matter today, as the Chicago Police Board President. Lori is also a former federal prosecutor; she defines obstruction of justice in the case of President Trump’s alleged request of James Comey to “let go” of the Flynn probe.