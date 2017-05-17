× Designer and style blogger Jennifer Worman: “I’m not going to see my husband walking around with a romper”

Style blogger and designer Jennifer Worman joins Justin to talk about the new Romper for men, how often she sees a piece of clothing go viral, how fashion is a great way to express yourself, the future of high-end and low-end retailing, Chicago’s role in the fashion world and what we are going to see on the streets of Chicago this summer.

