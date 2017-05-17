× Dean Richards ran into David Letterman!

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Uncle Dean Richards! They talk about all the flights he’s been taking, the host for next year’s Academy Awards, Dean’s run in with David Letterman, and much more. He also shares his reviews for ‘Alien: Covenant’, and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul’.

