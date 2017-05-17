In this photo taken May 8, 2017, FBI Director James Comey speaks in Washington. President Donald Trump has fired Comey. In a statement released Tuesday, May 9, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Brad Mielke: Lawmakers begin to feel the pressure from a James Comey memo
In this photo taken May 8, 2017, FBI Director James Comey speaks in Washington. President Donald Trump has fired Comey. In a statement released Tuesday, May 9, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
ABC News Correspondent Brad Mielke helps John try to gain an understanding of the truth behind a possible James Comey memorandum towards President Trump. A cause as serious as obstruction of justice would be classified by Trump’s alleged request of Comey in February.