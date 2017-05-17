× A Look into Relationships & Love, AV Club’s John Teti, Todd Belcore on Politics, Marc Carmen on Sports and How to Stay Safe When Walking Home At Night | Full Show (May 16th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! We take a look into Relationships & Love with Dr. Alexandra H. Solomon who is holding a great event on Wednesday, May 31st with Vienna Pharaon (who is a marriage and family therapist in NYC and Instagram celebrity), Mark Groves (who is a relationship coach in Vancouver and Instagram celebrity) – They will be breaking down lots of neat content about dating, love, sex, and marriage. For Tickets click here! We also take an in-depth look into the recent news surrounding the Security Guard who was punched by Matthew De Leon in the River North area.. Is his callus and belligerent behavior justified? We take listener calls and texts on the issue. AV Club’s John Teti rides side car to drop some knowledge and finally, Todd Belcore – Criminal Justice advocate and Law professor/Director of Social change – joins us to discuss the latest political news and more.

Listen to the podcast right here:

