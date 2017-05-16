× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/16/17: Political Markets, Mac & Cheese & MightyVine Tomatoes

Another day of busy news and Steve keeps is eyes on the markets. He checked his work with Jon Najarian who has his ears even closer to the ups and downs of the markets after H.R. McMaster’s press briefing. Andrew Herrmann told Steve about a Mac & Cheese restaurant you’ll want to visit, Suzanne Muchin supported but questioned National Women’s Health Week, and you have quite possibly had a MightyVine tomato since Gary Lazarski started growing tomatoes year round in his large-scale climate-controlled “glasshouse” in Rochelle IL.