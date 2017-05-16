× What can we do to make Chicago work for everyone?

Otis Monroe, CEO of The Monroe Foundation, Sol A. Flores, executive director, La Casa Norte and Daniel Ash, Chief Marketing Officer for The Chicago Community Trust, join Justin to talk about the “On The Table” initiative, which is an effort to bring together the residents of the region to discuss philanthropy and how we can work together to build and sustain our communities.

