× Washington Post Reporter Callum Borchers: “The real problem is that someone talked to the press about it”

President Trump met with Russian officials last week in the midst of skeptics concerning the period at which he fired FBI Director James Comey. Now, Washington Post Intelligence and Terrorism Reporter Greg Miller sparks buzz with a story claiming that the president leaked sensitive information in that meeting. The president attempts to justify himself via Twitter, and Washington Post Media and Politics Reporter Callum Borchers explains why his justification is valid.