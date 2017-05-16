× The Opening Bell 5/16/17: Are You Investing In Businesses That Work For You?

Running a business is difficult, especially if the company employs 100’s of thousands of employees. Steve shared overnight news about Ford Motor Company planning on cutting a number of salaried employees to lower their bottom line in hopes of raising their stock value. Steve looked at this and asked Professor Lynn Stout (Prof. of Corporate and Business Law at Cornell Law School & Author of “The Shareholder Value Myth: How Putting Shareholders First Harms Investors, Corporations, and the Public“) about the sustainability of this corporate methodology. Steve then chatted with Dale Buss about the non-allergenic food market that has booming potential behind it. Dale detailed the background behind Safe + Fare Food Company that is leading this niche food industry.