× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.16.17: President Trump and classified information, Neil deGrasse Tyson and the universe and Best MLB players

President Trump released another tweet today in reaction to a Washington Post story that outed his exchange with Russian officials last week. Washington Post Media and Politics Reporter Callum Borchers explains one way it was justified for the president to provide sensitive information in that suspicious meeting. Beloved Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joins John to explain how the universe works, and to discuss Astrophysics for People in a Hurry. And John, Kevin and Steve judge who they think deserve to be named the best Major League Baseball players on each team, of all time.