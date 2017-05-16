× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-16-17

It’s Tuesday so that means another jam-packed episode of The Download! On tonight’s show, Justin chats with Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer about the effort to bring jobs to young people in the city and county, Daniel Ash, Chief Marketing Officer for the Chicago Community Trust discusses the fourth annual “On the Table” forum that took place all around the region today, we are treated to the mellifluous sounds of the terrific Chicago band Big Sadie, we learn about “Public School,” an exhibition currently running at the Hyde Park Arts Center and we end the show complaining about The Worst things in society…for prizes!

