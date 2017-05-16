× The Carry Out 5-16-17: “Is General H.R. McMaster the NSA adviser or a character made up by Sid and Marty Krofft?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the continuing saga of President Trump and the alleged leak of classified information to Russian officials, the New York Times reporting that FBI Director James Comey drafted a memo saying that President Trump told him to stop investigating Michael Flynn, the man caught on video tape punching a female security guard surrendering and apologizing, an Australian millionaire suggesting that millennials are still living at home because of avocado toast, Bill Cosby claiming racism could have played a role in the sexual misconduct cases against him, the Sox losing to the Angels, the Cubs battling the Reds at Wrigley, David Ross heading to the finals of “Dancing with the Stars,” the Warriors taking on the Spurs in the NBA Playoffs and researchers counting 38 million pieces of trash on an uninhabitable South Pacific island.

