× The Carry Out 5-15-17: “There is nothing Americans hate more than a lack of consistency, I mean people throw chairs through windows when baseball’s strike zone changes”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump allegedly leaking classified information to Russian officials, tronc seeking to buy the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Cubs losing 2 of 3 to the Cardinals, the White Sox taking 2 of 3 from the Padres, the Stanley Cup and NBA playoffs continuing and someone stealing a bunch of valuable pens from a car that was parked by the Museum Campus.

