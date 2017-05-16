× “Public School” wants you to find education in places where you don’t expect it to be

Allison Peters Quinn, Rachel Harper and Ada Grey join Justin to discuss the “Public School” exhibition running through June 25th at the Hyde Park Art Center. Rachel, Allison and Ada talk about how the installation explores the modern public school space, how education can be found in places other than the classroom, the role that kids play at the Hyde Park Art Center and the importance of art and its relationship to popular culture and current events. 12-year-old Ada also discusses her work as a prolific theater critic and if she plans to pursue arts criticism as a career.

