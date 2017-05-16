× Pens worth $40,000 stolen from car parked at museum campus

DOWNTOWN — About $40,000 worth of pens were stolen from a man’s car during a vacation to Chicago.

Dan Smith, an Iowa fountain pen collector who runs The Nibsmith, vacations with his family in the city for the Chicago Pen Show every year. On May 4, they were moving from a Downtown hotel to one closer to the Pen Show when the family decided to go to the museum campus.

The family left everything they had in a van while at the Field Museum, Smith said. When they returned, items were strewn around their car and dozens of Smith’s fountain pens — worth about $40,000 in all — had been taken. A designer handbag, iPhone, MacBook and other items were stolen from the car.