Neil deGrasse Tyson: "The universe is under no obligation to make sense to you"

Astrophysics superstar Neil deGrasse Tyson writes Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, a book that breaks down how a mere dot turned into a busy city street. deGrasse Tyson sits down with John to teach him etymology, and to explain dark matter and what you don’t see when you wave your arms around in thin air.